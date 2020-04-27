You are the owner of this article.
Home health worker at Rosewood Estate tests positive for coronavirus
Coronavirus

This illustration, created at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, reveals ultrastructural morphology exhibited by coronaviruses.

 CDC/ Alissa Eckert, MS; Dan Higgins, MAMS

WATERLOO – A home health worker at a senior residential facility in Waterloo has tested positive for COVID-19.

Friendship Village officials said the Friends At Home employee at Rosewood Estate did have contact with residents at the Maxhelen Boulevard location, and family members have been notified of the exposure.

The Iowa Department of Public Health and the Black Hawk County Department of Public Health have been contacted, and the Friends At Home employee is self-quarantining and will not return to work until it is appropriate to do so, Friendship Village President and CEO Lisa Gates said in a letter posted to the organization’s Facebook page and website on Sunday.

She said residents have not been diagnosed with the virus.

She said staff ramped up cleaning and disinfecting and are using facemasks and eye protection and are washing hands several times during a shift. Workers are also screened and have their temperatures taken before entering the building.

Updates will posted on the Rosewood Estate Facebook and at www.friendshipvillageiowa.com .

