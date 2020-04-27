Home health worker at Rosewood Estate tests positive for coronavirus

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

WATERLOO – A home health worker at a senior residential facility in Waterloo has tested positive for COVID-19.

Friendship Village officials said the Friends At Home employee at Rosewood Estate did have contact with residents at the Maxhelen Boulevard location, and family members have been notified of the exposure.

The Iowa Department of Public Health and the Black Hawk County Department of Public Health have been contacted, and the Friends At Home employee is self-quarantining and will not return to work until it is appropriate to do so, Friendship Village President and CEO Lisa Gates said in a letter posted to the organization’s Facebook page and website on Sunday.

She said residents have not been diagnosed with the virus.

She said staff ramped up cleaning and disinfecting and are using facemasks and eye protection and are washing hands several times during a shift. Workers are also screened and have their temperatures taken before entering the building.

Updates will posted on the Rosewood Estate Facebook and at www.friendshipvillageiowa.com .

Coronavirus myths, WHO responds

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.