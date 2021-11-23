 Skip to main content
Home Grown Jam session set for Dec. 12

music clip art
Shutterstock

CEDAR FALLS -- The next Home Grown Jam will take place from 1 to 4 p.m. Dec. 12 at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 524 Main St.

Home Grown Jam is a group of musicians who play the second Sunday of each month at the community center. A variety of music from the 1920s to the 1970s is played.

Anyone wanting to sing or play an instrument may join the jam, or just sit and listen. A light lunch is served around 2:30 p.m. The jam and refreshments are free, although donations are encouraged to help cover building rental and food costs. 

