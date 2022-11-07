Home-Grown Jam is Saturday in Cedar Falls

CEDAR FALLS -- Home-Grown Jam will take place from 1:45 to 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Falls Community Center, 524 Main St., Cedar Falls.
Home-Grown Jam is a group of musicians who play the second Saturday of each month at the community center. A variety of music from the 1920s to the 1970s is played.
A light lunch is served. The Jam and the refreshments are free, although donations are encouraged to help cover building rental and food costs.
Holiday Arts Festival 2022
#308 $125 - Joan Overhouse.jpg
20220607_125456 - Ellen Sakornbut.jpg
CammieScully_01.jpeg
Random End Grain Block ZAPP - Aryn Kern.JPG
photo 6 - Erica Gooding.jpg
IN0119-First Frost - Mike Mittermeier.jpg
IMG_20220521_152908_311 - Mika Sorak.jpg
IMG_3548 - Jan Friedman.jpg
IMG_2169 - Susan Kennicott.JPG
image1_CFrancis - Caroline Francis.jpg
Horse hair 1 - Rebecca Evanovich.jpg
GrayFox - Caylin Graham.jpg
Horse Feather F - Shauna Zeck.jpg
Gold Necklace - Barbara Vaske.JPG
Dori Patrick 1 - Dori Patrick.jpg
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.