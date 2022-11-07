 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home-Grown Jam is Saturday in Cedar Falls

live music clip art
SHUTTERSTOCK

CEDAR FALLS -- Home-Grown Jam will take place from 1:45 to 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Falls Community Center, 524 Main St., Cedar Falls.

Home-Grown Jam is a group of musicians who play the second Saturday of each month at the community center. A variety of music from the 1920s to the 1970s is played.

A light lunch is served. The Jam and the refreshments are free, although donations are encouraged to help cover building rental and food costs.

