Home-Grown Jam is Saturday at Cedar Falls Community Center

jam music
CEDAR FALLS -- The next Home-Grown Jam will take place from 1:45 to 4:45 p.m. Sept. 10, Saturday at Cedar Falls Community Center, 524 Main St.

Home-Grown Jam is a group of musicians who play the second Saturday of each month at the community center. A variety of music from the 1920s to the 1970s is played.

A light lunch is served.

The Jam and the refreshments are free, although donations are encouraged to help cover building rental and food costs.

