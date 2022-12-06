Home-Grown Jam is Saturday at Cedar Falls Community Center

CEDAR FALLS -- The next Home-Grown Jam will take place from 1:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Falls Community Center, 524 Main St.
Home -Grown Jam is a group of musicians who play the second Saturday of each month at the community center. A variety of music from the 1920's to the 1970's is played. A light lunch is served. '
The Jam and the refreshments are free, although donations are encouraged to help cover building rental and food costs.
