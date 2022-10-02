 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
top story

Home-Grown Jam is planned Saturday, Oct. 8

live music clip art
SHUTTERSTOCK

CEDAR FALLS -- Home-Grown Jam will take place from 1:45 p.m. to 4:45 p.m. Saturday at Cedar Falls Community Center, 524 Main St.

Home -Grown Jam is a group of musicians who play the second Saturday of each month at the community center. A variety of music from the 1920's to the 1970's is played. A light lunch is served.

The Jam and the refreshments are free, although donations are encouraged to help cover building rental and food costs.

Photos: Cedar Valley Water Trail Sept. 28, 2022

Scenes of the inaugural paddle of the newly designated Cedar Valley Water Trail from Cedar Falls to Waterloo on Wednesday, Sept. 28, 2022.

