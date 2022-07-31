Home-Grown Jam has new time on Aug. 13

CEDAR FALLS — Home-Grown Jam has a new time. The Aug. 13 event will take place from 1:45 to 4:45 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 524 Main St.
Home -Grown Jam is a group of musicians who play the second Sunday of each month at the community center. A variety of music from the 1920's to the 1970's is played. A light lunch is served around 2:30 p.m.
The Jam and the refreshments are free, although donations are encouraged to help cover building rental and food costs.
Photos: Don Felder and Sugar Ray perform at RAGBRAI
RAGBRAI Main Stage 15
Sugar Ray performs on the RAGBRAI main stage in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI Main Stage 2
Don Felder performs on the RAGBRAI main stage in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
RAGBRAI Main Stage 1
Comedian Day Peace performs between artists on the RAGBRAI main stage in downtown Mason City on Wednesday.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
