Home-Grown Jam has new time &date on Aug. 13

CEDAR FALLS — Home-Grown Jam has a new time and date. The Aug. 13 event will take place from 1:45 to 4:45 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 524 Main St.

Home -Grown Jam is a group of musicians who play the second Saturday of each month at the community center. A variety of music from the 1920's to the 1970's is played. A light lunch is served around 2:30 p.m.

The Jam and the refreshments are free, although donations are encouraged to help cover building rental and food costs.