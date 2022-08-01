 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Home-Grown Jam has new time &date on Aug. 13

jam music
CEDAR FALLS — Home-Grown Jam has a new time and date. The Aug. 13 event will take place from 1:45 to 4:45 p.m. at the Cedar Falls Community Center, 524 Main St.

Home -Grown Jam is a group of musicians who play the second Saturday of each month at the community center. A variety of music from the 1920's to the 1970's is played. A light lunch is served around 2:30 p.m.

The Jam and the refreshments are free, although donations are encouraged to help cover building rental and food costs.

