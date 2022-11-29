Home for the holidays set Sunday in La Porte City

LA PORTE CITY — La Porte City Women’s Club will hold a tour of five festively decorated homes from 5-7 p.m. Sunday.
These brightly lit homes are opening their doors to the public to share their Christmas décor. The historic early 1900’s Snook home is also on the tour. There will be vendors in the historic home, as well as hot chocolate and cookies.
Waterloo Lights the Night offered plenty of chances to dance, Nov. 26, 2022. Credit: Andy Milone
St. Paul United Methodist Church will open its doors to share more than 30 displays of nativity scenes. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at LPC Connect during normal business hours or day-of at any of the showcased homes.
The homes and locations on display will be at the following addresses: Sarah & Jason Cook, 301 Bishop Ave.; Erin & Tim Smith, 12250 Carr Road; Teri Klockner, 105 Meadow Lane; Snook Home, 509 Bishop Ave.; St Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore St.
Photos: Waterloo Lights the Night at Anton's Garden
People watch fireworks after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo on Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kickoff the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
People file though the lighted entrance into Anton's Garden downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Gemma Huey of Waterloo, 4, meets Santa Claus at Anton's Garden.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
People dance in the street after the lighting of the Christmas tree in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Kids meet Santa Claus at Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
People walk up to pet the llamas on display in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
People line up for free hot chocolate in Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Anton's Garden in downtown Waterloo Saturday during the Waterloo Lights the Night event to kick off the Winter WonderLoo shopping season.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
