Home for the holidays set Sunday in La Porte City

LA PORTE CITY — La Porte City Women’s Club will hold a tour of five festively decorated homes from 5-7 p.m. Sunday.

These brightly lit homes are opening their doors to the public to share their Christmas décor. The historic early 1900’s Snook home is also on the tour. There will be vendors in the historic home, as well as hot chocolate and cookies.

St. Paul United Methodist Church will open its doors to share more than 30 displays of nativity scenes. Tickets are $10 per person and can be purchased at LPC Connect during normal business hours or day-of at any of the showcased homes.

The homes and locations on display will be at the following addresses: Sarah & Jason Cook, 301 Bishop Ave.; Erin & Tim Smith, 12250 Carr Road; Teri Klockner, 105 Meadow Lane; Snook Home, 509 Bishop Ave.; St Paul United Methodist Church, 501 Sycamore St.

