WATERLOO — “A Home for the Holidays” is the theme for the Last Hope Animal Rescue adoption event Saturday and Sunday at the Waterloo Petsmart store, 1506 Flammang Drive.
Hours will be 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday. Mrs. Claus will be there from 1 to 4 p.m. both days to take photos with pets and children; donations will go to Last Hope.
Last Hope has been rescuing animals in the Cedar Rapids area since 2004; they expanded into the Cedar Valley area in 2017.
People must be pre-approved to adopt. Look at available pets and fill out applications at www.adopthope.org.
Approximately 40 cats and kittens will be in attendance during this event, as well as several bunnies. All animals are spayed/neutered, microchipped and have been treated for parasites.
