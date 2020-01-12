Home again: Natalie Meester opens Little Prairie Girl location in Grundy Center hometown

GRUNDY CENTER – Thomas Wolfe said, “You can never go home again,” but no one told Natalie Meester.

Less than two months ago, the entrepreneur opened Little Prairie Girl at 612 G Ave., on Grundy Center’s main street, just in time for the holiday season. The shop is located in the same building and at the same address as her store, Touch of Country, which was open from 1992 to 2005.

The Grundy Center native signed a lease, and in a whirlwind of activity, got in touch with suppliers, painted the walls, built several furniture pieces from repurposed materials, including a sales counter, and filled racks and displays with goods. Seven short weeks later, Meester opened the doors on Nov. 27. All of this took place in the midst of preparing for the holiday rush at the original Little Prairie Girl on the Cedar Falls Parkade.

“Grundy Center is growing, and I want to be part of the movement. It feels like my calling to be part of this community and help it grow,” said Meester, who lives with her family in Grundy Center.