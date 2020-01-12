Home again: Natalie Meester opens Little Prairie Girl location in Grundy Center hometown

GRUNDY CENTER – Thomas Wolfe said, “You can never go home again,” but no one told Natalie Meester.
Less than two months ago, the entrepreneur opened Little Prairie Girl at 612 G Ave., on Grundy Center’s main street, just in time for the holiday season. The shop is located in the same building and at the same address as her store, Touch of Country, which was open from 1992 to 2005.
The Grundy Center native signed a lease, and in a whirlwind of activity, got in touch with suppliers, painted the walls, built several furniture pieces from repurposed materials, including a sales counter, and filled racks and displays with goods. Seven short weeks later, Meester opened the doors on Nov. 27. All of this took place in the midst of preparing for the holiday rush at the original Little Prairie Girl on the Cedar Falls Parkade.
“Grundy Center is growing, and I want to be part of the movement. It feels like my calling to be part of this community and help it grow,” said Meester, who lives with her family in Grundy Center.
Meester engages customers like old friends as they step inside the welcoming, cozy new shop with its weathered wood plank floor. Racks and displays brim with Meester’s fun, relaxed but polished style in women’s clothing and jewelry and eclectic home goods and gifts. Little Prairie Girl’s signature candle scent – buttered maple syrup – fills the store with familiar fragrance. A contemporary wall-mounted fireplace and pair of sink-into comfy feather club chairs create the perfect spot to linger and chat.
“It’s the whole lifestyles package. I enjoy entertaining, so there are those elements, too, the hospitality. We’re a store where people can take their time and look around, shop for clothes, something for their home or a gift and feel good when they leave,” she explained.
Meester was 20 when she opened Touch of Country in Parkersburg, then moved the store to her hometown. She closed in 2005 after deciding to devote more time to her family. But she couldn’t stay away from retail for long. In 2011, she launched her phenomenally successful semi-annual Barn Sales in a refurbished barn on her family’s farm.
The sales, which featured vendors selling vintage, reclaimed, industrial, retro and farm fresh items, drew huge crowds. Meester also set up a small shop of her own in the barn with occasional hours. After 25 barn sales, she was ready for more structure and in 2015, opened Little Prairie Girl in downtown Cedar Falls.”
There’s a slower pace in Grundy Center which Meester enjoys. A general manager oversees the Cedar Falls location, and Meester visits once or twice a week – “and we touch base through texts and phone calls all the time.
“I still have a passion for it. It’s exciting to get up every day and love what I do,” she said.
Meester is among a group of enterprising Grundy Center businesswomen who own clothing stores, boutiques, home goods and interior design services, a coffee shop and café. “It’s neat to see a lot of women business owners who work so well together,” she said.
Little Prairie Girl will be among Grundy Center businesses participating in a Spring Fling promotion March 19-21.
She feels both humble and proud that G Avenue has welcomed her back into the fold. “Customers tell me that they’ve followed me wherever I’ve gone since Touch of Country in the 1990’s. It’s been wonderful to reconnect. It just feels right.”
Photos of Little Prairie Girl in Grundy Center.