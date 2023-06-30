CEDAR FALLS — It’s a pretty cool way to mark your 60th year on the planet.

On July 7, the House of Large Sizes returns to the stage at the 80/35 Music Festival at Western Gateway Park in downtown Des Moines for its first performance at the festival in 10 years and induction into the Iowa Rock ‘n’ Roll Music Association Hall of Fame. The 8:30 p.m. performance is on the free Bravo stage.

The rock/funk power trio, featuring Dave Deibler, Barb Schilf and Brent Hansen, last performed at the festival in 2013, 10 years after the band went on hiatus.

“I didn’t forget how much work being in a band was, but I was quickly reminded that it is really work. Our music is arrangement-intensive with lots of starts and stops. So there’s no way to cheat around that. It’s not old-man music,” said Deibler, with a laugh.

HOLS’ front man and guitarist turned 60 in May.

The band was known for its stutter/stop/loud/soft original music.

"Our music is challenging, which maybe that’s why people are still interested in House of Large Sizes 40 years later. When we played the festival 10 years ago, the crowd was happy and most of them knew all the words to the songs. That’s not a bad feeling.”

From the ‘90s until 2003, HOLS was on the road playing with a who’s who of hot bands, including Smashing Pumpkins, Red Hot Chili Peppers, Uncle Tupelo, Cheap Trick, Def Leppard, Flaming Lips, Foo Fighters, Sugar Ray and Black Eyed Peas.

“It was an amazing time. It’s like something I don’t think you can do now on the low budget we did it on, and we were able to make a living at it for a while. I never dreamed I’d play bass in a band and do it for so long,” said bass player Schilf, who is married to Deibler. Their 17-year-old son, Owen, will be selling HOLS merchandise at the festival.

Deibler, Schilf and Hansen, who lives in Minneapolis, have had a fair number of marathon rehearsals to prepare for the 80/35 festival. They also played a pair of warm-up shows in May at the Octopus on College Hill, the popular live music venue Deibler co-owns.

“We don’t want to get up in front of a thousand people without practice. Those were real shows in their own right and gave us a feel for being in front of an audience again. We got over that hump,” Deibler explained.

Being back on stage felt “pretty natural and easy – other than remembering all the songs. We had a bad habit of not having titles that had anything to do with the songs,” Schilf said, laughing.

The 80/35 is one of her favorite shows because of its downtown location, but this is the 14th and final year for the festival at Western Gateway Park. “So it seems kind of perfect to play it one last time,” she said, adding that she’s looking forward to “the family reunion with all of our fans.”

Deibler and Schilf were twentysomething students at the University of Northern Iowa when HOLS formed in 1986 with original drummer Dave Berg. After releasing a debut EP, HOLS signed with Toxic Shock Records. “One Big Cake” was the band’s first full-length LP released in 1989, along with its first national tour. The band signed with Red Decibel Records in 1992 and a distribution/promotion deal with Columbia Records. John Ganser took over on drums.

More touring followed to promote “My Ass Kicking Life.” In 1996, Mark Munn took over the drum kit, and HOLS signed with “What Are Records?” and released “Glass Cockpit,” followed by a live album in 2000 and hiatus in 2003. It would be a decade before HOLS performed again at the 2013 80/35 festival.

Hansen is “amazed beyond words” to be performing again with Deibler and Schilf. He was a hardcore HOLS fan before joining the band in 1998 as the fourth and final drummer.

“I love these guys so much and to get back on stage to make noise with those two is not taken for granted. Dave has the mindset that if you can’t deliver 100%, then we’re not doing it. When we got together for that first rehearsal, it was like nothing had changed,” Hansen said.

The initial Octopus show in May was “an exorcism of a decade of silence,” and the second show was “pure rock ‘n roll,” he said. Playing 80/35 is “absolutely spectacular and to have the induction on top of that is almost fear-inducing,” he added, with a laugh.

Deibler is proud that the HOLS community of fans “still wants to hang out with us,” and feedback on the Iowa hall of fame induction has been overwhelmingly positive.

“That’s not something we take lightly, either. It means a lot for us and for our fans,” he said. “We really appreciate the people who have been with us since the ‘80s.”

Deibler isn't certain if HOLS will perform again after 80/35. “My hearing is nothing to write home about. I can’t see doing it at 70 – I don’t know if the world needs that," he added, laughing.

