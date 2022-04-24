Holocaust topic for CV Historical Society meeting

WATERLOO -- UNI professor emeritus Stephen Gaies is the guest speaker at the Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The program, “Survival Through Deportation: Polish Jews in the Soviet Interior During World War II," takes place at the Grout Museum, 503 South St. It is open to the public.

Gaies is director of UNI’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Education and professor emeritus in the Department of Language and Literatures. He has designed and taught numerous courses on the Holocaust and created two traveling exhibits, “Doctors and Nurses as Rescuers in Humanitarian Crises” and “Whose Land is This? Native American, European and American Perspectives.” He has been program chair for the Legacy of the Holocaust Conference at Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland.

Guests are asked to park in the upper parking lot off of South Street. All programs are open to the public. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.

New members are welcome. To learn more, contact Craig Bravender at 319-296-3019.

