Holocaust topic for CV Historical Society meeting

WATERLOO -- UNI professor emeritus Stephen Gaies is the guest speaker at the Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting on Tuesday at 7 p.m. The program, “Survival Through Deportation: Polish Jews in the Soviet Interior During World War II," takes place at the Grout Museum, 503 South St. It is open to the public.
Gaies is director of UNI’s Center for Holocaust and Genocide Education and professor emeritus in the Department of Language and Literatures. He has designed and taught numerous courses on the Holocaust and created two traveling exhibits, “Doctors and Nurses as Rescuers in Humanitarian Crises” and “Whose Land is This? Native American, European and American Perspectives.” He has been program chair for the Legacy of the Holocaust Conference at Jagiellonian University in Krakow, Poland.
Guests are asked to park in the upper parking lot off of South Street. All programs are open to the public. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.
New members are welcome. To learn more, contact Craig Bravender at 319-296-3019.
PHOTOS Treasure Chest of wonderful, weird objects at Cedar Valley museums, galleries
WCA 1
Waterloo Center for the Arts Curator Chawne Paige holds “Running Jaguar and the Mystery of the Cob," created by Jacobo and Maria Angeles from Oaxaca, Mexico, a piece in the center's permanent collection.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
WCA 5
Sculptures in storage at the Waterloo Center for the Arts' permanent collection.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
WCA 3
Marvin Cone’s “I Have Loved the Unloved" is on display at the Waterloo Center for the Art's gallery.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
WCA 2
Waterloo Center for the Arts Curator Chawne Paige and Registrar Elizabeth Andrews unpack a new addition to the center's collection.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls Historical 1
Julie Huffman-Klinkowitz, collections manager at the Cedar Falls Historical Society, pulls a coat made from stallion hide out of its storage box on April 21 in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls Historical 2
The coat, which belonged to Mathias Sadler, a German who arrived in the United States in 1895, is part of the permanent collection at the Cedar Falls Historical Society.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls Historical 3
A woman’s three-speed bicycle made by John Deere that dates from 1972-1978, was recently donated to the historical society.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls Historical 4
A storage area in the Cedar Falls Historical Society.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
Cedar Falls Historical 5
A garment storage area in the Cedar Falls Historical Society.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Art 1
University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art Director Darrell Taylor removes a Robert Rauschenberg lithograph, titled "Post Rally, edition 36/42," from an archive shelf on April 8 in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Art 3
University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art Director Darrell Taylor uncovers a piece from the gallery's collection on April 8 in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
UNI Art 4
University of Northern Iowa Gallery of Art Director Darrell Taylor talks about new additions to the gallery's collection on April 8 in Cedar Falls.
CHRIS ZOELLER Courier Staff Photographer
100820bp-uni-gallery-art-6
Rembrandt etching at the UNI Gallery of Art.
BRANDON POLLOCK
100820bp-uni-gallery-art-5
John Dabour pastel on canvas on board-UNI Gallery of Art. Photographed Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Cedar Falls, IA.
BRANDON POLLOCK
100820bp-uni-gallery-art-7
Gregorian chant vellum and ink-UNI Gallery of Art. Photographed Thursday, Oct. 8, 2020, in Cedar Falls, IA.
BRANDON POLLOCK
100820bp-uni-gallery-art-4
George Grosz watercolor and ink on paper-UNI Gallery of Art in Cedar Falls.
BRANDON POLLOCK
Grout 1
Nicholas Erickson, Grout Museum of History and Science registrar, lifts a doll out of a toy box belonging to Diane Broessel, who grew up in Waterloo in the 1940s.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Grout 2
Nicholas Erickson, Grout Museum of History and Science registrar, handles a rifle from the museum's collection.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Grout 3
Nicholas Erickson, Grout Museum of History and Science registrar, looks over one of the museum's storage rooms.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Grout 4
One of the storage rooms at the Grout Museum of History and Science.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Grout 5
Nicholas Erickson, Grout Museum of History and Science registrar, places a boxed quilt back onto a shelf in one of the museum's storage rooms.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Hearst 1
Emily Drennen, the curator/registrar for the Hearst Center of the Arts, holds up a water color painting by Marjorie Nuhn titled "Atalya Hill, Santa Fe," a piece in the center's permanent collection.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Hearst 2
A storage room in the Hearst Center of the Arts holds many pieces of the center's permanent collection.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
Hearst 3
Emily Drennen, the curator/registrar for the Hearst Center of the Arts, looks over Ruth Hardinger’s “Tres Tiempos,” a new acquisition for the center's permanent collection.
CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer
