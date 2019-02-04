WATERLOO --- Multiple media publications are reporting that American actress Julie Adams, who was born in Waterloo and lived here eight years, has died.
Adams, 92, died Sunday morning in Los Angeles, her son, a TV editor, told the Hollywood Reporter.
Adam was born in 1926 in Waterloo. Her original name was Betty May Adams, the daughter of Arkansas-born parents Esther G. and Ralph Adams. In a story in the Courier Centennial edition in 1954, Adams was interviewed and said she moved from Waterloo when she was 8 to Hot Springs, Ark., and later Little Rock, Ark.
In 1946, while living in Arkansas, she was crowned Miss Little Rock and then moved to Hollywood, Calif., to pursue an acting career. But first, she was known for her legs. Her legs were once insured for $125,000 by Universal Studios.
She starred in a number of films in the 1950s but, according to the Hollywood Reporter, may best be remembered as the damsel in distress in the 1954 horror classic "Creature from the Black Lagoon."
She also starred in films opposite leading men such as James Stewart in "Bend of the River," Rock Hudson in "The Lawless Breed" and "One Desire" and Tyrone Power in "The Mississippi Gambler."
In television, she appeared in a 1962 episode of The Andy Griffith Show portraying Mary Simpson, a county murder and romantic interest of Sheriff Andy Taylor. She made appearances on "Perry Mason," "The Rifleman" and "Maverick."
She is survived by two sons, Steven Danton and Mitchell Danton; and four grandchildren.
Years later after her father died, she told The Courier, her mother moved back to Waterloo, remarried and lived on Idaho Street and later Franklin Street. An aunt lived nearby.
In her interview with The Courier, she said she didn't have a lot of memories of her time in Waterloo, "although I do remember playing in the snow, the high snowdrifts and getting very wet and so cold I didn't think I would ever thaw out.
"I also remember a (Hawthorne) school play called 'Hansel and Gretal.' I played Gretal. I believe it was my first memory of wanting to be an actress."
In 1954, she made a visit back to Waterloo to visit her mother. The Courier ran two pictures and a story, calling her a "young movie star."
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.