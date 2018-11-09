HOLLAND -- Retail and post office box operations have resumed at the Holland Post Office located at 102 Main St. P.O. Box customers may once again retrieve their mail from their originally assigned boxes.
The office was temporarily closed last week due to safety concerns from potential hot spots located in the attic. The problems have been mitigated and the building has been cleared for re-occupancy.
The Holland Post Office is open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Post Office Box lobby is open 24 hours.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.