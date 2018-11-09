Try 1 month for 99¢
Holland Post Office

The Holland Post Office has re-opened after closure last week due to fire concerns. 

 KRISTY ANDERSON / USPS

HOLLAND -- Retail and post office box operations have resumed at the Holland Post Office located at 102 Main St. P.O. Box customers may once again retrieve their mail from their originally assigned boxes. 

The office was temporarily closed last week due to safety concerns from potential hot spots located in the attic. The problems have been mitigated and the building has been cleared for re-occupancy. 

The Holland Post Office is open from 8 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday 10 to 11:30 a.m. Saturday. The Post Office Box lobby is open 24 hours.

