CEDAR FALLS — City offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday. Residents having Tuesday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26.
Large-item pickup will resume Thursday, Dec. 27.
City offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Residents having that day as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.
As a reminder to residents, yard waste pickup on Mondays beginning December through the end of March 2019 will be done on a call-in basis. Call 273-8629 to make arrangements for pickup.
