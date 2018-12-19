Try 1 month for 99¢
CEDAR FALLS — City offices will be closed Monday, Dec. 24, and Tuesday, Dec. 25, for the Christmas holiday. Residents having Tuesday as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Wednesday, Dec. 26.

Large-item pickup will resume Thursday, Dec. 27.

City offices will be closed Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2019. Residents having that day as their collection day should put their garbage out by 7 a.m. Wednesday, Jan. 2, 2019.

As a reminder to residents, yard waste pickup on Mondays beginning December through the end of March 2019 will be done on a call-in basis. Call 273-8629 to make arrangements for pickup.

