WATERLOO -- City of Waterloo offices will be closed Thursday and Friday in observance of the Thanksgiving Day holiday. Garbage and recycling collections are rescheduled as follows:

• Residents with Thursday pickup should place containers curbside by 6 a.m. Saturday.

• Residents with Friday pickup should place containers curbside by 6 a.m. Monday.

Questions may be directed to the Sanitation Department at 291-4455.

