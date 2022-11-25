Holiday shopping ramps up in Cedar Valley downtowns

CEDAR FALLS — A lingering pandemic and inflation are not scaring away shoppers this holiday season. Multiple stores in downtown Cedar Falls say they’ve seen an influx of visitors since the weather became colder.

“People were asking about Christmas the first week of October,” Vintage Iron owner Julie Shimek said.

But the shop didn’t receive Thanksgiving and Christmas items until three weeks ago. Shimek said she usually receives them in the summer. This resulted in hurried unpacking and store staging to get the shop decked out and ready for the holidays.

Shimek said the reason is some shipments are still delayed on the ocean, which results in a surcharge.

“That makes it hard for the little guys,” she said.

The surcharges, combined with overall inflation, have caused Shimek to increase prices on some items by a couple dollars.

Beth Dellagardelle, who also works at Vintage Iron, said customers have been more aware of what they’re buying.

“People are doing more price comparisons,” she said. “They’re spending less but not a huge decrease in spending.”

Shiara Crilly, a manager at Raygun, said that company “keeps prices level” by screen printing its T-shirts in-house. While Raygun opened in Cedar Falls this year, Crilly spoke about her experience working at the Cedar Rapids store.

“Everything that happened last year isn’t happening this year,” she said, referencing COVID-19.

Maddie Knapp, an assistant buyer for LBL, said although people were still ready to shop during the height of the pandemic, they are more excited to shop now. Customers feel more comfortable and safe.

In downtown Waterloo, Jessica Rucker, executive director at Main Street Waterloo, is promoting Shop Downtown Saturdays, which began earlier this month. The downtown area will celebrate Shop Small Saturday this week. Both events highlight the permanent retailers downtown as well as multiple pop-up shops.

DaneRae LLC, located at 204 E. Fourth St., will sell gifts and be a home for in-person crafting workshops. Ladybug’s Country Cottage will be at 700 Jefferson St., and Splash of Pearl & River’s Edge Hair Salon will be next door at 702 Jefferson St.

Inside 220 E. Fourth Street is a winter farmers market housing Cassell Candles, GJR Jewelry, Jewels by Clarissa, Litteaur Farms Baked Goods, Sharon’s Quilty, Shell’s Paparazzi, Sweets & Teas and Wood Creations.

Also starting on Friday is the Black’s Building Sale, which will sell local history artifacts.