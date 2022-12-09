 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Holiday season greeted in downtown Waverly

Waverly-Shell Rock High School choir sings Christmas tunes at Christmas Greeting in Waverly

WAVERLY — Business storefronts along Bremer Avenue came alive Thursday evening as the holiday season kicked off during the annual Christmas Greetings on Main event in Waverly.

With this year’s theme of “Miracle on Main,” actors brought window displays to life portraying holiday scenes, performing music or just showing their holiday spirit.

Christmas Greetings 2

Women spin yarn in the window displayat Waverly Market during the Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.

To begin the night, Santa Claus was given a ride down Bremer Avenue by the Waverly Fire Department to his house at Kohlmann Park, where children lined up awaiting his arrival. Mayor Adam Hoffman gave a proclamation before Santa invited children to recite their Christmas lists.

Ron Dillavou of Chain Reaction Carvings was on hand to create ice sculptures as residents crossed the bridge into downtown. 

Christmas Greetings 3

Members of the Waverly-Shell Rock Orchestra play Christmas tunes inside Essence Aesthetics and Health during the Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.

Each storefront had something to offer residents, from food to entertainment. Performing inside Essence Aesthetics and Health were members of the Waverly-Shell Rock High School orchestra, with their Christmas tunes streaming into the street by public address speakers. 

A large dog in the window greeted children at Paws Amore while people recited the poem "'Twas the Night Before Christmas" in another. Hot chocolate was available at "hot spots" along with other treats as shoppers were treated to Christmas carols from the Waverly-Shell Rock High School choir.  

Christmas Greetings 1

Graci Rowe of Waverly, 6, meets with Santa Claus at Santa's House in Kohlmann Park during the Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
Christmas Greetings 4

Members of the Waverly-Shell Rock Choir sing Christmas carols during the Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
Christmas Greetings 5

Ron Dillavou of Chain Reaction Carvings works on an ice sculpture during the Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
Christmas Greetings 6

Children line up to visit Santa Claus in Kohlmann Park during the Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
Christmas Greetings 7

Children wave at the dog in the window at Paws Amore during the Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
Christmas Greetings 9

Santa Claus arrives at Santa's House in Kohlmann Park during the Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
Christmas Greetings 8

The Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
Christmas Greetings 10

Santa Claus sings to children in line at Santa's House before inviting them inside during the Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
Christmas Greetings 11

The Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
Christmas Greetings 12

The Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
Christmas Greetings 13

The Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
Christmas Greetings 14

The Christmas Greetings on Main event in downtown Waverly on Thursday.
