Holiday lights 2020: Your guide to the jolliest stops from Gilbertville to Waverly

WATERLOO — It seems the Christmas spirit has gone viral this year. A drive nearly anywhere in Northeast Iowa is sure to provide some exciting holiday scenery. From electric displays that “dance” to the beat of holiday songs on the radio to handmade cartoon characters spanning decades, the Cedar Valley has gone all out this year.
Here is a list of nine of the jolliest light displays in the Cedar Valley.
Gilbertville
415 15th Ave.
Evansdale
617 Second St.
Waterloo
1056 Prospect Blvd.
Support Local Journalism
707 Prospect Blvd.
514 South Hackett Road
Cedar Falls
1931 Lilac Lane
713 Lakeshore Drive
Waverly
3708 Fifth Ave. N.W.
103 Eliasen Ave.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.