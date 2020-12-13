 Skip to main content
Holiday lights 2020: Your guide to the jolliest stops from Gilbertville to Waverly
Holiday lights 2020: Your guide to the jolliest stops from Gilbertville to Waverly

WATERLOO — It seems the Christmas spirit has gone viral this year. A drive nearly anywhere in Northeast Iowa is sure to provide some exciting holiday scenery. From electric displays that “dance” to the beat of holiday songs on the radio to handmade cartoon characters spanning decades, the Cedar Valley has gone all out this year.

Here is a list of nine of the jolliest light displays in the Cedar Valley.

Gilbertville

415 15th Ave.

Evansdale

617 Second St.

Waterloo

1056 Prospect Blvd.

707 Prospect Blvd.

514 South Hackett Road

Cedar Falls

1931 Lilac Lane

713 Lakeshore Drive

Waverly

3708 Fifth Ave. N.W.

103 Eliasen Ave.

List of Cedar Valley holiday light displays 2020

