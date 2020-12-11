Holiday Light Show draws visitors to Hickory Hills Park

LA PORTE CITY -- Even Elf on a Shelf wants to squeeze into the back seat with the kids to experience the twinkling magic of the first-ever Hickory Hills Holiday Light Show.

Each Friday and Saturday night from 5 to 9 p.m., cars are driving through the campground at Hickory Hills Park, 3338 Hickory Hills Road. The setting is illuminated by thousands of lights, whimsical displays and favorite holiday characters, including an arch of lights, a Candyland-type display and Santa in a kayak.

It’s a fundraising event presented by Black Hawk County Conservation. The holiday drive will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 11-12, 18-19 and Dec. 24. Cost is $10 per vehicle. No pre-registration is required.

“I was there last Saturday, and it was amazing to hear all of the little kids with their windows down saying ‘Merry Christmas’ to other vehicles driving by. I think this is something the Cedar Valley has needed to help people get in the holiday spirit this year, and the community has responded beyond what we could have anticipated,” said BHCC Director Mike Hendrickson.

The staff put the light show together in 30 days to replace revenue lost when BHCC canceled its annual Halloween Haunted House at Rotary Reserve because of the COVID-19 pandemic.