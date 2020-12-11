Holiday Light Show draws visitors to Hickory Hills Park

LA PORTE CITY -- Even Elf on a Shelf wants to squeeze into the back seat with the kids to experience the twinkling magic of the first-ever Hickory Hills Holiday Light Show.
Each Friday and Saturday night from 5 to 9 p.m., cars are driving through the campground at Hickory Hills Park, 3338 Hickory Hills Road. The setting is illuminated by thousands of lights, whimsical displays and favorite holiday characters, including an arch of lights, a Candyland-type display and Santa in a kayak.
It’s a fundraising event presented by Black Hawk County Conservation. The holiday drive will be open from 5 to 9 p.m. Dec. 11-12, 18-19 and Dec. 24. Cost is $10 per vehicle. No pre-registration is required.
“I was there last Saturday, and it was amazing to hear all of the little kids with their windows down saying ‘Merry Christmas’ to other vehicles driving by. I think this is something the Cedar Valley has needed to help people get in the holiday spirit this year, and the community has responded beyond what we could have anticipated,” said BHCC Director Mike Hendrickson.
The staff put the light show together in 30 days to replace revenue lost when BHCC canceled its annual Halloween Haunted House at Rotary Reserve because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“We could stand still or put our heads in the sand and blame COVID for not being able to have that fundraiser, or we found find something new to try. The staff came up with this idea. If ever there was a time when the community needed something to get them out of their houses that was COVID-safe and put them in the holiday spirit, this is it,” Hendrickson said.
Support Local Journalism
Fliers were send to several hundred businesses in the Cedar Valley seeking support in decorating and lighting the campgrounds. Twenty-two businesses responded and picked their own themes for their lighting displays, such favorite Christmas movies, Disney characters, Frosty the Snowman, Grinch and others.
Wapsie Pines Lawn Care & Landscaping owner Danny Moulds, a self-described conservationist and sportsman was happy to participate. "We have a really great park system in the county. Those guys don't get enough credit for what they do with so much to take care of with their funding. I love to help out where I can," he said.
Hendrickson also is happy to bring some exposure to Black Hawk County Conservation’s park system. “I’ve gotten some questions about why we chose one of the most outlying parks in the county. Hickory Hills Park is beautiful, that’s one reason. People don’t realize we have cabins and other amenities in the park. And because it’s not an urban setting, you don’t have ambient light, which makes for a neater light show,” he said.
Hickory Hills Park has more than 700 acres with cabins, camping, outdoor activities including hiking and Casey Lake.
Henrickson has been impressed by public response to the holiday event, noting that there drivers should be patient because there may be a short wait as vehicles line up and wind through the campground. BH County Conservation has worked with radio station 104.5 FM KDAT to play Christmas music during the drive.
“The $10 charge is the fundraiser part for us, so we are making up revenue. It’s a fun evening for anybody who wants to drive through and see the lights. It’s been a fun way to bring the Cedar Valley together."
Plans are being made to make the holiday light show an annual fundraiser.
People must remain in their vehicles. Wearing a mask is suggested when rolling down a car window to speak to event staff. Other guidelines and a list of participating businesses can be found at www.mycountyparks.com/County/Black-Hawk/Park/Hickory-Hills-Park/Events.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.