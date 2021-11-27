Holiday Hoopla, Winter Wonderloo kick off Cedar Valley holiday season

WATERLOO — Thousands poured into the downtown districts of Cedar Falls and Waterloo this weekend to help kick off the holiday season.

In Cedar Falls on Friday, a year after residents could only wave to Santa and Mrs. Claus from their vehicles in a drive-by parade due to social distancing, families packed into the River Place Plaza for a night of entertainment including dancing, singing, skits and live music.

The 13th annual Holiday Hoopla helped the city launch the shopping season and promote local restaurants, retailers and upcoming events, such as the Jingle & Mingle on Thursday.

When Santa finally arrived, he flew down a zipline in front of the crowd and then led them across the Cedar River to watch a fireworks display.

On Saturday, Waterloo kicked off its Winter Wonder'Loo shopping season with its first-ever Waterloo Lights the Night block party.

Santa visited with kids at the Anton's Garden gazebo before the annual tree lighting ceremony, followed by fireworks.

There was plenty for the kids to do, including crafts, games and hot chocolate, while the adults browsed downtown businesses, which were encouraged to extend their Small Business Saturday hours to join the festivities.

