CEDAR FALLS — Volunteer elves showed up in downtown Cedar Falls on Tuesday to officially mark the beginning of the holiday season.
“We are decking the halls,” said Carol Lilly, executive director of Cedar Falls Community Main Street. “We are decorating the downtown district for the holidays and putting up garland and holiday banners.”
Lilly and the group also are putting together Santa’s Workshop on the corner of Fourth and Main streets.
“We spend a lot of time on the corner because it’s the hub where the energy is,” she said. “We’ve got a light show, and we’ve got to get all those lights up and create a real festive atmosphere.”
Volunteers this week are decorating light poles on Main Street with live garland, twinkling lights and decorative banners.
“It creates an ambiance of Christmas and the holidays,” Lilly said. “We really want to create place of community, ... a place for the entire Cedar Valley where people can come and celebrate the season.”
Stores on the street also will decorate their windows.
“We need to have everything set and ready to go for next Friday,” Lilly said.
On Nov. 23, Santa Clause is coming to town.
“It’s our 10th anniversary, and it will be his magical arrival,” Lilly said.
After that Holiday Hoopla kickoff there will be family events every Thursday and Saturday through Christmas.
To create this year’s holiday display, Community Main Street worked with a variety of sponsors, including the city of Cedar Falls, Cedar Falls Utilities and members of the community.
Volunteers include local school kids and senior citizens, as well as members of the Waterloo Black Hawks hockey team.
“We just try to stay involved in the community,” said Brandon McConnell, Waterloo Black Hawks director of game operations. “We want to get them out here and show what they can do.”
Volunteer Larry Wessels showed the players how to decorate the light poles.
“We really try to get the entire community involved,” Lilly said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.