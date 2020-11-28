Holiday Hoopla 2020: Thousands pack Cedar Falls' downtown to welcome Santa in drive-by parade

children in a line that seemed to be crawling.

When out on the street there arose such a clatter

cars backed up for miles as pedestrians scattered.

Fifteen hundred or so vehicles waited in line

as nearly 75 volunteers were checking the time.

The Hoopla was scheduled to run 6 to 8

but hundreds were still in line at 8:38.

Said Kim Bear, Main Street director, in shock,

“How long could this go?” It was near 9 o’clock.

It was near time to close as cars reached the Parkade,

some drivers were thankful, yet others dismayed.

They got to see Santa and Mrs. Claus clearly

but had no idea the line would back up to Seerley.

But the reason for Holiday Hoopla is joy,

to see smiles on kids’ faces, to delight, not annoy.

To keep mothers and fathers and cousins and friends

safe from a virus until the threat ends.