Holiday Hoopla 2020: Thousands pack Cedar Falls' downtown to welcome Santa in drive-by parade
breaking featured

Holiday Hoopla 2020: Thousands pack Cedar Falls' downtown to welcome Santa in drive-by parade

With apologies to Clement Clarke Moore

’Twas the night of Black Friday and all through downtown

vehicles were purring for an event of renown.

The volunteers were strung along Main Street with care

in hopes COVID-19 would not be there.

The virus had sent planners into a frazzle,

but they knew a reverse parade was sure to dazzle.

Main Street Committee volunteers, known as Hoo Herd,

Thought a season without Holiday Hoopla absurd.

So they put on their costumes, accepting their tasks,

the show would go on from a distance with masks.

Hurling Hatchet and Pipac wanted in on the cheer,

so they signed up as sponsors like so many each year.

The children were nestled all snug in backseats

while The Chipmunks and Olaf danced in the streets.

Drivers sipping hot chocolate were anxiously hauling

children in a line that seemed to be crawling.

When out on the street there arose such a clatter

cars backed up for miles as pedestrians scattered.

Fifteen hundred or so vehicles waited in line

as nearly 75 volunteers were checking the time.

The Hoopla was scheduled to run 6 to 8

but hundreds were still in line at 8:38.

Said Kim Bear, Main Street director, in shock,

“How long could this go?” It was near 9 o’clock.

It was near time to close as cars reached the Parkade,

some drivers were thankful, yet others dismayed.

They got to see Santa and Mrs. Claus clearly

but had no idea the line would back up to Seerley.

But the reason for Holiday Hoopla is joy,

to see smiles on kids’ faces, to delight, not annoy.

To keep mothers and fathers and cousins and friends

safe from a virus until the threat ends.

It was after 9 o’clock when Santa gave his reindeer a whistle

and away they all flew like the down of a thistle.

As public safety officers and volunteers sat tight,

wishing “Merry Christmas to all and to all goodnight.”

Holiday Hoopla over the years

