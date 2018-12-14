WAVERLY — The hustle and bustle of families galore: Christmas Greetings on Main was all that and more.
From a horse-drawn trolley to carolers singing to llamas, koalas and bell ringers ringing, Bremer Avenue burst with music and decoration.
First, Waverly Mayor Dean Soash read a proclamation.
“On behalf of the city,” Soash said, to cheers, “I want to wish everyone a merry Christmas and a happy New Year!”
Why is Greetings so joyful? Well, in Waverly, they say the town’s population grows three sizes that day.
“It’s a tradition that started many years ago on a really small scale, and it has just grown,” Soash said. “And the weather for this time of year is great, though I’m sure everybody would like to have some snow.”
Megan Lorenzen, administrative coordinator for Orchard Hill’s Waverly campus, welcomed families inside with hot chocolate and crafts.
Nestle provided the powdered hot cocoa and cups to make Orchard Hill a “Hot Spot,” which Lorenzen said was a must.
“It gets people to come in the door and stay longer,” she said. “I love seeing lots of different people from the community come out to enjoy downtown.”
Nestle’s support is a given, said Chris Martin, safety manager. “This factory’s been a part of this community forever.”
They’ve sponsored the Hot Spots, he said, and volunteer because they’ve been in the town for the last hundred years.
Eric Newsome, a Nestle management trainee, volunteered with six others to spread some Christmas glee.
“We’re part of the trainee program, so getting involved is something we take pride in,” Newsome said. “We try to get as involved as possible.”
Northern Iowa Therapy owners Dan Britt and Jean Harrington-Britt have spent 25 years getting their storefront to fit.
Britt remembers love letters during a World War II re-enactment. “I think we had the most compliments when we did that.”
They’ve had musicians, gift-wrapping and even a live pig.
“It’s just an incredible family activity, and excitement for kids,” Harrington-Britt said.
Down the street, past Clark Griswold and past Cousin Eddie, past ballerinas and Frosty through crowds that were steady, near Kohlmann Park’s Santa where kids stood in line, Ron Dillavou’s saw cut through ice with a whine.
He’d made an intricate angel and a snowflake star, too, but that wasn’t what motivated Dillavou.
He carves every year for “all the reactions from kids. They love it; they try to guess what it is.”
