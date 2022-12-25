 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
featured top story

Holiday displays spread Christmas cheer throughout the Cedar Valley

WATERLOO — Christmas cheer is on full display throughout Waterloo as the holiday arrives.

While many homeowners tend to keep things simple, like a single strand of lights along the gutters or having the Christmas tree in the front window as their centerpiece, many just can’t have enough lights.

Whether its one or a dozen, tall inflatables are a popular choice for decoration. Frosty the Snowman being the obvious choice for most. The Grinch is also well represented.

Decorating the house for Christmas is a lot of fun, but when cats are involved, it can get frustrating.

Some neighborhoods or blocks appear to work together, often having complementary decorations.

Many homes on Woodstock Road have similar three-foot tall light decorations spiraled into the shape of a Christmas tree.

Even as the snow and wind began to pick up on Wednesday evening, drivers couldn’t help but get out of their cars and take pictures of the bigger displays, such as a home on Prospect Boulevard with Santa and his reindeer on the roof and dozens of lighted figures on the lawn.

With displays big or small, Waterloo residents are enjoying the holiday spirit.

