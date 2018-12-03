Try 1 month for 99¢
Holiday Cookie Walk

Mrs. Claus and her helpers at the Arc Cookie Walk.

 COURTESY PHOTO

WATERLOO — The Joint Volunteers of the Arc of Cedar Valley will have the 29th annual Holiday Cookie Walk from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 8.

It’s at North Star Community Services, 3420 University Ave.

The public is welcome to this annual event to raise funds for adults with disabilities. Cost of admission is free.

Customers are given bakery boxes to choose their own selection of homemade, decorated cookies and candies. Treats are purchased by the pound.

There also will be homemade dog and kitty treats available.

