WATERLOO — The Joint Volunteers of the Arc of Cedar Valley will have the 29th annual Holiday Cookie Walk from 9 to 11:30 a.m. Dec. 8.
It’s at North Star Community Services, 3420 University Ave.
The public is welcome to this annual event to raise funds for adults with disabilities. Cost of admission is free.
Customers are given bakery boxes to choose their own selection of homemade, decorated cookies and candies. Treats are purchased by the pound.
There also will be homemade dog and kitty treats available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.