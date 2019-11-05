WATERLOO – ’Tis the season for gift-shopping to fulfill wish lists for family and friends at the 50th annual Holiday Arts Festival.
The event is from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Admission is free.
At 50, it is probably the oldest holiday arts festival in the area, said Kent Shankle, WCA director. “The festival truly kicks off the holiday season. We’re excited to get out the holiday decorations and get our first taste of holiday music at the center as we make preparations.
“It’s an important event for our community because it connects people with working fine artists and craftspeople from our region and allows them to share the gift of art and perhaps, purchase these artists’ works for themselves,” he explained.
The facility has been “stripped” to open as much space as possible for the artists to show and sell during the two-day festival. Instead of browsing gallery exhibits, shoppers will be browsing at booths to buy and take home art, Shankle said.
Over the years, the festival has developed a reputation for fine craftsmanship and artistic excellence at the juried event. This year about 50 artists from throughout the Midwest will be displaying and selling mixed media, painting, drawing, photography, wood, glass, jewelry, metal, ceramics, fiber and more.
“Shoppers can talk to the artists who have created the work, which really makes you appreciate what they do. We love hosting these artists, and we treat our artists well.”
A patron’s party takes place Saturday for the artists. Artists also have the option of staying as guests in a private home. Anyone interested in hosting an artist overnight can contact the WCA at 291-4490.
Shoppers can register for door prizes, and the Laughing Tree Café will be serving a selection of house-made specialties and beverages.
A drop-in holiday cookie plate painting workshop will take place throughout the festival, where participants can make a one-of-a-kind gift. Discounted Super Saver admission to the Phelps Youth Pavilion will be offered for children throughout the weekend.
Participating artists are:
Ceramics:
- Caroline Freese, Joan Gaspar Hart, James Kerns, Bob Andersen, Adama Sow, Elizabeth Robertson, Richard Robertson, Joel Sampson, Dean and Geraldine Schwarz, Chris Singewald.
Fiber:
- Ellen Skornbut, Jan Friedman, Beki Biesterfelt, Monica Paulsen.
Glass:
- Stephen Mineck, Cecil and Lisa McKenzie.
Jewelry:
- Erica Gooding, Barb Vaske, Caroline Francis, Maggie Joynt, Vahan Bedeian, Michelle Rosburg, Shawna Zeck, Abigail West, Mya Hayes
Leather:
- Maria Belokurova.
Metal:
- Dave Leeper.
Mixed media:
- Mary Meier, Doug Adams, Sue Harden, Mickey Johnson, Anne Morris, Jan Stephan, Dave Reckhouse, Jerry and Linda Spurgat, Mika Korak-Weirbach.
Painting:
- David Prehm, Mike Mittermeier, Will Hildebrandt.
Photography:
- Joyce Meyer, James Rasmussen, Molly Dillon, Ron Mellott.
Print:
- Mike Tyer.
Wood: Bill Kern, Bill Haywood, Anthony Lyndal.
