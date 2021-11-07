Holiday Arts Festival next weekend at Waterloo Center for the Arts

WATERLOO – Santa loads his sleigh with gifts for every girl and boy around the globe – and makes just one trip.

Rich and Liz Robertson, owners of Cricket Hill Pottery, can relate to Santa’s packing dilemma, especially when packing their artwork into a van for the trek from Asbury to Waterloo for the Holiday Arts Festival.

They’ve sold their work at the festival for more than 20 years. “And it’s a packing event – definitely a puzzle to fit it all in,” said Rich. They’re both potters, but their work is dissimilar and one-of-a-kind. With a limited amount of space available, it can easily become a competition for what’s in, what’s out.

The Robertsons will be among about 40 artists featured during the Holiday Arts Festival Saturday and next Sunday at the Waterloo Center for the Arts, 225 Commercial St. Admission is free; masks are required.

From 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. both days, the public can shop at the juried event for original fine art by Midwestern artists, including ceramics, painting, jewelry, photography, glass, fiber, metal, wood and more.

“It’s the last of our shows for the season, and we like the Christmas atmosphere and festivities at the show,” said Rich, who creates fanciful non-pots, tea-nots and anti-platters – “forms that abandon all function,” he explained.

Vessel forms created by Liz are decorative and functional with highly colored surface patterns. She builds them “in a pieced style that is like clay quilting, which is the analogy I use for cutting and assembling the clay in slabs and coils,” she explained. She applies abstract and figurative surface patterns and each piece is painstakingly glazed.

The Robertsons, who are both University of Northern Iowa graduates, are looking forward to a good show after the event was canceled last year during the pandemic.

“Every show we’ve done this year has been gangbusters. People are so happy to be out and shopping, and we’ve had some record shows. As far as the Holiday Arts Festival goes, the management does a good job and we appreciate their effort. We are treated wonderfully,” said Liz.

WCA Director Kent Shankle is pleased that the festival is back as a venue after COVID. “Imagine as an artist, being hunkered down for months and making art, then coming out of the pandemic and getting that art out and into people’s hands,” he explained.

Organizers have taken steps to create more distance between displays throughout the center, as well as limiting the number of artists.

Curator Chawne Paige describes the festival as a way to provide a shopping opportunity for the public while also supporting local and regional artists.

“People can purchase unique, original artwork directly from the artists, and they don’t have to wait on a shipment to arrive. They can meet and talk with the artists,” Paige said.

Hungry Charlies and Muddy Pirate Coffee Traders will be on site, and World’s Window, located inside the center, will be open. WCA swag also will be available to purchase at the Friends of the Center booth.

Construction is taking place at the center, and the west wing entrance will be open. “For the most up-to-date information, check our website (www.waterloocenterforthearts.org) or social media,” Shankle suggested.

