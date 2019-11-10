WATERLOO – The Cedar Valley’s annual kickoff to holiday shopping is celebrating 50 years this weekend.
The two-day Waterloo Center for the Arts’ Holiday Arts Festival attracts artists and shoppers from across the state and beyond. This year’s event also marks 25 years with the festival for art center Director Kent Shankle.
“It’s always the highlight of our year with the opportunity to bring in lots of local artists … and from around the region,” he said. “It’s grown from starting in just the Schoitz rooms to spilling out to the rest of our facility.”
Nearly 3,000 people show up annually, including Emily Thode, who said she enjoys the variety and unique art pieces. “I’m glad they do this every year. I’d be sad if they didn’t,” she said.
Shoppers had the opportunity to mingle with artists from Iowa and six other states, who gave demonstrations and talked about their work.
You have free articles remaining.
Mother and daughter duo June and Torie Kehret painted a holiday scene on the back of a clear glass plate during the drop-in holiday cookie plate painting workshop.
“It’s a good way to spend some time together,” she said.
Original works by more than 50 Midwest artists working in mixed media, painting, drawing, photography, wood, glass, jewelry, metal, ceramics, fiber and more were available for purchase.
The Laughing Tree Café served a selection of house-made specialties and beverages for patrons to enjoy while taking a break from browsing. The event continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.