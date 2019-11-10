{{featured_button_text}}

WATERLOO – The Cedar Valley’s annual kickoff to holiday shopping is celebrating 50 years this weekend.

The two-day Waterloo Center for the Arts’ Holiday Arts Festival attracts artists and shoppers from across the state and beyond. This year’s event also marks 25 years with the festival for art center Director Kent Shankle.

“It’s always the highlight of our year with the opportunity to bring in lots of local artists … and from around the region,” he said. “It’s grown from starting in just the Schoitz rooms to spilling out to the rest of our facility.”

Nearly 3,000 people show up annually, including Emily Thode, who said she enjoys the variety and unique art pieces. “I’m glad they do this every year. I’d be sad if they didn’t,” she said.

Mya Hayes of Davenport talks about her bead-weaving jewelry with Connie Kline and Cindy Houlson on Saturday at the Waterloo Center for the Art's Holiday Arts Festival.

Shoppers had the opportunity to mingle with artists from Iowa and six other states, who gave demonstrations and talked about their work.

Mother and daughter duo June and Torie Kehret painted a holiday scene on the back of a clear glass plate during the drop-in holiday cookie plate painting workshop.

“It’s a good way to spend some time together,” she said.

Mother and daughter June Kehret and Torie Kehret paint a holiday scene on the back of a clear glass plate during the drop-in holiday cookie plate painting workshop at the Holiday Arts Festival on Saturday in Waterloo.

Original works by more than 50 Midwest artists working in mixed media, painting, drawing, photography, wood, glass, jewelry, metal, ceramics, fiber and more were available for purchase.

The Laughing Tree Café served a selection of house-made specialties and beverages for patrons to enjoy while taking a break from browsing. The event continues from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

