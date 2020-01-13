Holcomb to speak to Kiwanis
WATERLOO -- The Waterloo Noon Kiwanis will meet at the Elks Lodge for a noon luncheon on Tuesday.

Dr. Todd Holcomb, president of Hawkeye Community College, will speak on goals for the college.

Kiwanis is a global organization of volunteers. Service-minded individuals are welcome to join the Tuesday meetings. Call Larry Cain at (319) 231-9871 for more information.

