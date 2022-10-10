 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hoilday music topic of NAMTA's meeting on Oct. 14

CEDAR FALLS -- The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association will meet Friday, Oct. 14 at the Hearst Center for the Arts, Cedar Falls. The business meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. in the lower level and the program will begin at 10:15 a.m. in Mae Latta Hall.

For October’s program members will be sharing their favorite holiday music and traditions they have in their music studios during the holiday season.

For more information on this program or NAMTA contact Andrea Johnson at andrea.johnson@uni.edu.

