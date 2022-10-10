Hoilday music topic of NAMTA's meeting on Oct. 14

CEDAR FALLS -- The Northeast Area Music Teachers Association will meet Friday, Oct. 14 at the Hearst Center for the Arts, Cedar Falls. The business meeting will start at 9:30 a.m. in the lower level and the program will begin at 10:15 a.m. in Mae Latta Hall.
For October’s program members will be sharing their favorite holiday music and traditions they have in their music studios during the holiday season.
For more information on this program or NAMTA contact Andrea Johnson at
andrea.johnson@uni.edu.
Waterloo Career Center walkway
A skyway will connect the Waterloo Career Center to its new expanded building.
wcc second floor.JPG
A second floor hallway in the Waterloo Career Center expansion is shown.
wccx exterior.JPG
The exterior of the Waterloo Career Center's new expanded building is shown.
wccx interior.JPG
A view from the second floor of the Waterloo Career Center's extended building is pictured.
wccx exterior 2.JPG
A skyway connects the Waterloo Career Center and its new extended building.
wccx first floor.JPG
The ground floor of the Waterloo Career Center's expanded building.
wccx hallway.JPG
The second floor hallway at the Waterloo Career Center's extended building.
wccx interior 2.JPG
The interior of the Waterloo Career Center's new expanded building is seen.
wccx field.JPG
A view of the football field is seen from the Waterloo Career Center's new expanded building.
