WAUCOMA – More than 30 hogs perished in a semi rollover outside Waucoma on Monday, according to the Fayette County Sheriff’s Office.
The 2015 Kenworth was traveling south on U Avenue when driver Levi Byler, 28, of Stewartville Minn., became distracted just north of 250th Street and lost control of his rig, deputies said. The semi and trailer entered the ditch and overturned onto its side.
The vehicle and trailer --- owned by Livestock Express Inc. of Waucoma --- took an estimated $20,000 damage, according to the sheriff’s office.
Byler was cited for failure to maintain control. Iowa Department of Transportation commercial vehicle enforcement and the Waucoma Fire Department assisted at the scene.
