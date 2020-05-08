Hog farmers struggles may persist into summer

“Meanwhile, the pigs I wanted to sell last week are still in barns I was expecting to put new pigs into this week,” he added. “We will probably be in the same position next week as well.”

Lee Schulz, an assistant professor at Iowa State University who focuses on agricultural economics, said it’s likely Schneider and other pork producers will be struggling with this issue for some time.

“This backlog is going to continue,” Schulz said. “Going into this situation, pre-COVID-19, we were operating near capacity of the packing plants. There wasn’t a lot of cushion in those plants to absorb production if plants started to decrease capacity or suspend production.”

Schulz said 1.85 million fewer hogs were slaughtered nationally between April 18 and May 6 this year than were processed during the same period in 2019.

“That’s speaking to the backup of those hogs that are on the farm,” he said. “We need to work through that backup.”

One saving grace is that June and July are typically slower months for pork processing plants. While that won’t be the case this year, Schulz said that may provide a little cushion to address the backlog.

Meanwhile, Schneider said his farm has been fortunate and not had to euthanize pigs.