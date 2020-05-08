You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
Hog farmers struggles may persist into summer
0 comments
featured

Hog farmers struggles may persist into summer

WATERLOO — Peter Schneider’s pig pens are bursting at the seams.

A veterinarian and fifth-generation farmer in southern Black Hawk County, Schneider and his fellow pork producers are struggling with a backlog of livestock due to the shutdown of the Waterloo Tyson Fresh Meats plant.

While the Tyson plant reopened in limited capacity Thursday following a two-week shutdown, Schneider and others fear the impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on meatpacking plants in Iowa and across the country could linger for months.

“It’s too early to tell how having the Tyson plant reopening will effect us and other local farmers,” Schneider said. “Certainly it is a good thing, but the number of market-weight animals on farms across the country is continuing to increase daily.

“Packing houses have limited capacity,” he added. “It’s not like every farmer can bring their market weight hogs to Tyson tomorrow and be caught back up.”

And it will take time for Tyson to secure a healthy work force and ramp up production under the stricter safety and social distancing guidelines.

“I’m expecting some of the safety precautions they implement may slow down their production,” Schneider said. “Those are the right things to do, but it is going to take the packing industry months to return to full capacity.

“Meanwhile, the pigs I wanted to sell last week are still in barns I was expecting to put new pigs into this week,” he added. “We will probably be in the same position next week as well.”

Lee Schulz, an assistant professor at Iowa State University who focuses on agricultural economics, said it’s likely Schneider and other pork producers will be struggling with this issue for some time.

“This backlog is going to continue,” Schulz said. “Going into this situation, pre-COVID-19, we were operating near capacity of the packing plants. There wasn’t a lot of cushion in those plants to absorb production if plants started to decrease capacity or suspend production.”

Schulz said 1.85 million fewer hogs were slaughtered nationally between April 18 and May 6 this year than were processed during the same period in 2019.

“That’s speaking to the backup of those hogs that are on the farm,” he said. “We need to work through that backup.”

One saving grace is that June and July are typically slower months for pork processing plants. While that won’t be the case this year, Schulz said that may provide a little cushion to address the backlog.

Meanwhile, Schneider said his farm has been fortunate and not had to euthanize pigs.

“We are all scratching our heads trying to make the best decisions we can for the health and well-being of the pigs,” he said. “Some farmers have already been forced to make the tough decisions on whether to euthanize young pigs that do not have a home to go to or older pigs that cannot be sold.

“Those decisions will haunt those farmers for a long time, maybe the rest of their lives,” he added. “It is not a decision anyone raising livestock signed up to make.”

Coronavirus update Northeast Iowa

Latest local coverage of the coronavirus  COVID-19 pandemic.

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients
Local News
topical

Hospitals reach out to at-risk patients

  • Meta Hemenway-Forbes
  • 0

During a phone conversation with a nurse, a MercyOne patient revealed she was in jeopardy of running out of her medications. Normally the patient would pick up her medications from a local pharmacy, but the COVID-19 pandemic changed that.

+2
Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'
Business - Local News
topical

Tyson workers say they work 'sick'; clinic seeing 'tons of COVID-19'

  • Amie Rivers
  • 14

As Black Hawk County's confirmed coronavirus case count has risen dramatically in the past week, workers at Tyson Fresh Meats -- many afraid of losing their jobs -- are sounding the alarm about working conditions and alleging their employer isn't providing information, allowing workers to come in with respiratory symptoms and otherwise covering up the presence of the deadly virus.

+4
Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County
Local News

Low rate of coronavirus in Black Hawk County

  • Amie Rivers
  • 1

With just 12 positive cases, Black Hawk County continued to have a low rate of coronavirus infection relative to other counties in the state so far, but health officials warned that residents needed to continue following social distancing guidelines.

+3
Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project
Local News

Waterloo native helps lead MIT face shield project

  • Tim Jamison
  • 0

Martin Culpepper, a Waterloo East High School graduate, is now a professor at the Massachusetts Institute of Technology working with a team that developed a rapid manufacturing process for face shields needed in the fight against coronavirus.

Food banks on front lines
Local News

Food banks on front lines

  • Amie Rivers
  • 0

"People ... have contacted us and said, 'You know what? I never thought I'd be in this situation, but I am.' And I said, 'That's what the Food Bank is here for.'"

0 comments

Tags

Concerned about COVID-19?

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News