WATERLOO — Seven buildings in Waterloo important to the history of Black residents and the civil rights movement will soon be highlighted by signs indicating their significance.

The Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission met earlier this month to hear the final presentation from Thomas Zahn and Associates – an architectural and planning firm that works in historical preservation. The Minnesota-based firm was hired in 2018 by the City Council to do work in relation to the Civil Rights Grant Project after the National Parks Service awarded the city $37,500 in 2017.

Associates with the firm traveled to Waterloo and spoke to residents, scoured archives at the Grout Museum and Waterloo Public Library and met with historical commission members to narrow down a list. Five years later, Waterloo Public Works is creating signs to go in front of seven significant buildings.

Bess Chapel, 101 Albany St.

The oldest property is Bess Chapel – now Hopewell Missionary Baptist Church, which was damaged by a fire in 2022 – at 101 Albany St.

The Rev. I.W. Bess established Waterloo’s first African Methodist Episcopal Church there around 1912. A few years later, the congregation acquired Payne Memorial AME, formerly Railroad Chapel and Bethel AME, at 1044 Mobile St.

Before Bess left Waterloo in 1916, he worked for the equality of Black residents in the city during his tenure. In 1914, he fought for the right for Black citizens to swim in the Cedar River. That year, the City Council restricted swimming at the municipal beach to white residents.

white residents. According to a book titled “May Harmony Prevail: The Early History of Black Waterloo” by Robert Neymeyer, Black residents asked Bess to protest at a council meeting. He instead negotiated with the city and accepted restrictions on the use of the municipal bathhouse and on the rental of bathing suits, but told the city it could not legally prevent Black people from swimming in the river.

Two years later, the Waterloo Evening Courier advertised the showing of “Birth of a Nation” at the Waterloo Twice Daily Theater. The movie is noted for using advanced technology, but is notoriously one of the most controversial and racist movies of all time.

The Black characters in the film, mostly white actors in blackface, showed Black people in a negative light while portraying the Ku Klux Klan as heroic.

Local newspaper advertisements, as well as racist articles using the N-word in their headlines, escalated problems between Black and white residents, according to a University of Northern Iowa website about the history of Black Hawk County. The Black population turned to Bess.

The UNI website states Bess went to the president of the Young Men’s Sunday Club of the AME Church, G.W. Collins, to deliver a petition to then Mayor R.C. Thompson. The petition asked the city to cancel the permit granted to show the movie in the theater, saying its showing would further divide the community and could result in violence against the Black population.

The letter was ignored and the film was shown.

As predicted, more division among the two races occurred. Later in 1916, a petition called for segregation of Black residents. The city’s Board of Realtors was asked to not sell property to Black buyers and offered to give Blacks money to move out of white neighborhoods.

The presence of the KKK continued, with meetings at the Electric Park Ballroom advertised in the Waterloo Courier. In 1924, the KKK held a rally in downtown Waterloo that several hundred attended.

However, none of this is noted in the sign for Bess Chapel, commission member Terry Stevens said.

“Reverend Bess, who fought against the horrible film ‘Birth of a Nation,’ these are the things that are historic to me,” Stevens said. “It’s people who have pushed these attempts at making this a more equal society, and I’m not getting that when I’m looking at, listening to or reading any of this information.”

Mica Anders, one of Zahn’s associates, said the information about the movie was originally on the sign but took up too much space to present in an attractive, easy-to-read fashion.

“There’s still critical information that would’ve made it more appealing in terms of history in this city, of Black people who put time and effort and lives on the line,” Stevens said. “None of that is there.”

B.F. Tredwell Tourist Home, 928 Beech St.

One of those individuals is Mrs. B.F. (Effie) Tredwell. A survey provided to the commission in 2019 by SPARK Consulting said Tredwell’s husband, Benjamin, moved to Waterloo in 1918 from Mississippi in hopes of better pay. He worked as a machinist’s assistant for the railroad. No information could be found about Effie.

In 1939, the Tredwell Tourist Home, originally at 709 Logan St., was first listed in the “Negro Motorist Green Book.” The travel guide, published by Black New York City postal worker Victor Hugo Green, was used by Black travelers to find businesses and towns that will “keep him from running into difficulties, embarrassments and to make his trip more enjoyable.”

The book was published from 1936 to 1966 during the Jim Crow era.

Two years later, Benjamin built the family a house at 928 Beech St. He was one of the first Black residents to build their own house. The Tredwell home was listed in the Green Book until its final publication after the enactment of the Civil Rights Act.

Other tourist homes, which no longer remain, are Mrs. Spencer’s at 220 Sumner St. and Mrs. E. Lee’s at 745 Vinton St. In the late 1950s, the Swing Inn Motel at 821 Washington St. was listed as another safe option for Black visitors.

Fullilove School of Music, 720 Sumner St.

Another house that will receive a marker is the Fullilove School of Music at 720 Sumner St.

The school was first opened by Lizzie and Harvey Fullilove in 1929 at the former Disabled American Veterans building, East Fifth and Lafayette streets.

In 1950, the couple purchased a lot north of East Donald Street to build a house but the “white neighborhood” resisted their move and put a burning cross near the proposed house lot. The Fulliloves decided to build elsewhere, at 720 Sumner St., in 1952.

In the 1960s, Harvey died, and Lizzie moved the school of music to the basement of the house, where she was a music instructor until 1964.

Lizzie Fullilove was a pioneer in the desegregation of local music education and taught more than four generations of both Black and white students. She died in 1985 at the age of 90.

Haffa Block at 220-224 E. Fourth St. and Furgerson-Fields Park at 936 Oneida St.

Much of the study by Zahn and Associates focused on two early Black professionals – Dr. Lee Furgerson and attorney Milton F. Fields. The building that held the law firm and doctor’s offices was in the Haffa Block, where COR at 220 East and Beau Monde Boutique and Salon are located currently. A Black dentist, Walter C. Willis, also practiced there.

After Fields received his law degree from the University of Iowa, he moved to Waterloo with his wife, Vaeletta, in 1920. A year later he founded the local chapter of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People.

As a lawyer, Fields served Waterloo residents and businesses in civil and criminal cases. He represented many clients against restrictive covenants – clauses inserted into deeds to bar nonwhites from buying property.

In 1927, Furgerson moved to the city. He and Fields shared offices on the upper floor of the Haffa Building. Furgerson was the only practicing Black doctor in Waterloo. The first Black doctor was Fields’ brother-in-law, Dr. Hubert H. London, who practiced from 1922 to 1924. Fields encouraged Furgerson to move to Waterloo to fill the void created when London left.

According to the study by SPARK Consulting, 60% of Furgerson’s patients were white and could be seen at any hospital in town. Black patients could only be seen at the former St. Francis Hospital, where Black Hawk County Public Health is now located.

When the Furgerson family bought their first house at 705 Beech St., the Rose Hill Neighborhood Protective Association protested because it was in a white neighborhood. Fields successfully represented the family to counter the racist covenants. The Furgersons eventually moved to 726 Sumner St.

Sometime in the 1940s, Furgerson moved his practice to 513 Lafayette St. At that building, along with Fields and Judge William Parker, they established the Black Hawk Savings and Loan Association, which encouraged home ownership within the Black community.

Also in the 1940s, the Furgersons moved to 600 Cottage St. Furgerson died in 1948 at the age of 49. Fields died two years later.

After her husband’s death, Lily Furgerson received a teaching degree and was hired by the Waterloo Community School District. She was the first Black teacher in the school system. She worked at Grant Elementary for 19 years. The school was later razed and Dr. Walter Cunningham School for Excellence took its place in 2002.

East High School, 214 High St.

Another property with significant Black history is East High School. It was chosen by Zahn and Associates for its youth demonstrations and students who participated in an eventual riot in the late 1960s.

Stevens said she was uneasy about the school being listed for only those particular years.

“I’m concerned about East High School,” she said. “East High was a desegregation school, and just saying 1968 … is not sufficient to me, personally.”

The SPARK Consulting study said, although Waterloo praised itself for having integrated schools, few Black students attended schools on the west side. While some white students attended East High, the study states all Black high school students attended East High.

In the 1967-68 school year, students organized the Black Student Union. The group spoke out about insensitive white teachers and having no Black history courses. The group’s leaders entered the principal’s office airing grievances about how Black students were treated and taught. Those students also led a walkout that shut down the school for three days.

On Sept. 13, 1968, East High played its season opening football game against St. Joseph’s of Westchester, Illinois, at the former Sloane Wallace Stadium. During the game, a teenager was arrested on a warrant, and a separate fight broke out between Black and white students. Waterloo police escalated the situation, using clubs and mace.

As students walked from the stadium, on the west side, to their homes on the east side, a large group of people vandalized stores on East Fourth Street. Shepard’s Lumber Company was set on fire and the flames spread to three houses. Thirteen young Black people were arrested. After this, hundreds of National Guard members patrolled the city.

KBBG Radio, 527 Cottage St.

During the formation of the Black Student Union, students looked for help from trusted adults. One of them was Jimmie Porter, who eventually started KBBG Radio in 1977.

Porter moved to Waterloo in 1948 as a teenager and worked for John Deere and Rath Packing. Zahn and Associates stated that Porter saw radio as the most accessible means to empowerment for the Black community.

Porter’s wife, Lou, said in a Courier article from 2014 that when she first heard of a Black man starting a radio station in a majority-white city, she thought he was crazy. The two eventually married in 1989 and ran the station together. Jimmie died in 2007 and Lou died in 2019.

Started in a house at 527 Cottage St., the current radio station is located at 918 Newell St.

Reactions from the commi

ssion

Even with the signs already being produced, the historical commission had harsh feedback for the group doing the project. Stevens believed they had not produced enough and wanted to see the inclusion of Rath Packing Plant and things Black workers, like her father, did to promote equity.

“These are stories that I was thinking was going to come out of this,” she said. “Instead, I’m seeing addresses and two or three sentences about this, that or the other. That is not indicative of the strength of people in Waterloo … and I find that disturbing.”

Grout Museum trustee E.J. Gallagher III told the commission how Oak Park, Illinois, displays history related to architect Frank Lloyd Wright, who built many houses in the city. He said displays there include things like sound boxes for people to learn more about the people and houses.

“I think we could make this a bigger thing than just some damn sign,” he said. “I don’t know what happened with ‘The Birth of a Nation,’ but I’m damn sick and tired of all this crap about trying to hide the truth whether it’s from the governor of Iowa or the governor of Florida. … I just like to tell the whole truth.”

Commission member Nick Hedrick commented on the amount of information on the signs as well as their appearance. Renderings shown to the commission look similar to a speed limit sign.

“I think we’re doing a disservice to the history with a street sign pole,” he said, mentioning the idea of a monument or table-top sign instead. “I hate how that looks.”

Another commissioner said she thinks the pole makes it look cheap.

Mica Anders of Zahn and Associates explained the budget was a factor. She talked to Public Works about having black sign poles to look more attractive. She said with the current plan, people who are driving, biking or walking can experience the signs in different ways.

Charles Pearson, a consultant who focuses on Black history in Iowa, believes Waterloo has the “greatest story that’s never been told in the history of civil rights” and that the city needs to work more on emphasizing its Black history.

“People would pay millions and millions to see this every year,” he said. “If we get it right, tourism will go to the next level.”

After hearing the comments, the commission voted to start a task force including both commissioners and community residents to focus on civil rights history and properties.

