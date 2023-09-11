WATERLOO — Big, red and classic, the Frost Barn was built in 1877.

The Frost family has farmed the rural Black Hawk County acreage since 1946. Wayne Frost grew up there, and remembers the historic barn as “our playground.”

Located at 1745 E. Eagle Road in Waterloo, it is one of 72 historic barns featured on Iowa Barn Foundation’s All-State Barn Tour Saturday and Sunday. The self-guided tour is free and open to the public.

“Barns are our heritage in Iowa. Barns were always part of the landscape, a symbol of Iowa’s agriculture, and now they’re disappearing. In 1950, Iowa had about 200,000 barns. Fifteen years ago, we were down to 50,000 barns. Now we’re losing about 1,000 barns per year.” said Frost, a foundation board member and Black Hawk County representative. He also manages the organization’s Iowa State Fair booth.

“A barn was usually built on a farm before the house because it was their livelihood,” Frost explained. But as farming has evolved, the structures have fallen into disrepair or been destroyed and replaced by pole barns and animal confinement systems.

The Iowa Barn Foundation is a nonprofit organization founded in 1997 to save Iowa’s historic barns from extinction. So far, the group has raised more than $2 million and funded restoration of nearly 300 barns in the state.

Frost will be among owners and family members on hand during the tour to share stories about their barns. He can recall numerous adventures with his siblings, along with doing plenty of chores.

“There were six kids – four boys and two girls – and we loved playing in the barn. We also milked quite a few cows. My dad used to say he had pipeline for his milk – his four sons carrying five-gallon pails from the milking machines to a bulk tank,” he said, laughing.

“And all of us boys baled a lot of hay.”

The historic two-story structure features walls with three-foot-thick limestone at the base. There’s a lower level that housed horses and a milking area, “with a ramp you could drive up with a team of horses or a tractor to unload hay bales,” Frost recalled.

Frost and one of his sisters purchased the acreage after their mother died. “The barn really needed work. We could either fix it or tear it down. If we tore it down it would be a nice acreage. But it was our farmstead, and we had too many memories. We decided to fix it up in 2018. My sister and I split the cost.”

The renovated barn now houses sheep – and an award of distinction plaque from the Iowa Barn Foundation. Frost heard about the foundation while researching barn history.

“I started doing the barn tours and liked what they were doing. Tours are our method to raise awareness of the need to keep these barns and their importance as landmarks for people.

“We encourage people to become members. Memberships help us raise funds for grants to help people save their barns,” Frost explained. He’ll host the spring tour in June, featuring 14 barns in southern Black Hawk and northern Tama counties.

For this fall’s tour, a record eight round barns will be featured, among the most unique and rare type of barn built in Iowa. Of the 200,000 barns built in Iowa, only 250 were round (including octagonal and multi-sided), representing just 0.13% of all barns built.

Only 74 of Iowa’s round barns stand today, most in a state of disrepair. The foundation considers each of the eight round barns on the fall tour to be “unique works of art,” said Iowa Barn Foundation’s Dave Austin.

“Visitors will leave with a great appreciation of the craftsmanship that went into their construction,” Austin said.

The 1883 Secrest Octagonal Barn, 5750 Osage St. in West Liberty, is one of the tour’s gems. Organizers said the three-story bank barn is like no other barn in the world featuring an eight-sided bell-shaped roof topped with a cupola 72 feet above the ground.

Another must-see barn is located at 1520 Highway V37, north of Dysart. The Hayward Round Barn was built in 1916 and is 66 feet in diameter. The owner’s great-grandfather purchased the farm in 1881, and the barn was built in 1916 using clay bricks. It is 66 feet in diameter.

More than a dozen other barns scattered throughout Eastern Iowa will be open for the tour, including:

Koschmeder Wooden Silo, 2513 220th St., Readlyn: One of the last free-standing wooden silos in Iowa, constructed in 1939 with inner walls constructed of 2x6 heart stock Redwood staves, tongue-and-grooved and beveled to conform to the silo’s curve.

Miller Barn, 310 20th St. SW, Waverly: It was constructed in 1914 from grown cedar and native oak trees found on the property and was one of more than 20 dairies in Bremer County from 1920 to 1940, providing milk to Carnation to make powdered milk.

Younker Family Heritage Farm Barn, 25734 Highway 57, Parkersburg: The large (115- by 30-foot) pegged barn has been in the same family since it was built in the late 1880s. Inside the barn is a 14- by 24-foot wooden silo that was manufactured by the Indiana Silo Co. and was built around 1915. This landmark barn’s restoration was completed in 2009.

Hinsenbrock Barn, 1477 Norske Road, Decorah: This pegged barn was built into a hill in 1878 by Norwegian settler Peder Bakke. The barn retains its wooden hay drop for loose hay, unusual double support rafters, pegs and hand-hewn timbers.

Full tour details can be found online at https://iowabarnfoundation.org/barn-tour/2023-fall.

