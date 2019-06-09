History on wheels comes to La Porte City

LA PORTE CITY — La Porte City residents will catch a glimpse back in time when “History on the Move” mobile museum rolls into town during the city’s Festival of Trails.
The museum will park on Main Street Thursday through Sunday during the 33rd annual festival for self-guided tours of the “Iowa History 101” exhibit.
Jeff Morgan, from the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs, said the goal of the museum is “to showcase Iowa history” in all 99 Iowa counties from 2017-2019. Morgan said it is “all about providing access” for those who cannot make it to the museum in Des Moines.
In 2014, the Iowa Department of Cultural Affairs in Des Moines reached out to its community, which requested access to museum artifacts.
“We heard from Iowans who cared deeply about history,” said Morgan.
The department responded with a 300-square-foot Winnebago filled with Iowa history.
Shawn Mehlert, a member of the La Porte City Lions Club, the festival’s sponsor, said they are “always looking for different attractions,” and although they host the event, it’s a community effort.
“It’s kind of an event that allows all the other organizations in town to put on their own mini event to support the big event,” Mehlert said.
As a result, Mehlert said, La Porte City FFA Ag and Historical Museum Director Emily Nelson noticed the museum had yet to visit Black Hawk County and booked the museum through its website.
“We like to have something kid-friendly and family-friendly at the museum during the Festival of Trails,” Nelson said.
The museum is involved in the festival each year. Nelson originally contacted the historical society for the exhibit to visit last year, but the museum was booked so the breaks were put on until this year’s festival.
Nelson hopes the exhibit will educate viewers on Iowa history and bring awareness to the local museum.
“(It’s a) good way to get people familiar with the museum itself,” Nelson said.
The museum contains artifacts from the State Historical Society of Iowa’s museum collection. Those items include a 1917 prototype of Iowa’s state flag, a pen used by Gov. William Harding when ratifying the 19th Amendment, a high school basketball jersey worn by Iowa’s all time girls’ scoring leader Lynne Lorenzen, an Olympic medal from Natasha Kaiser-Brown and a patch from astronaut Peggy Whitson’s spacesuit.
On Thursday a party in City Park will kick off the festival, and the museum will open from 2 to 5 p.m. On Friday, there will be a carnival, parade and fireworks and Saturday competitions in mud volleyball, wrestling and bags tournaments will begin that morning. The museum is open both days from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. On Sunday a waffle breakfast will be served, and the museum is open 9 a.m. to noon.
The museum is expected to reach all counties over the course of the summer. Its destinations include schools, libraries, local museums, community festivals and county fairs.
The exhibition is sponsored by EMC Insurance Companies, Casey’s General Stores and the Iowa State University Extension and Outreach.
