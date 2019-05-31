DES MOINES — The State Historical Society of Iowa’s “History on the Move” mobile museum will be in La Porte City during the city festival from June 13-16.
The bright blue, custom-built Winnebago travels the state’s highways and back roads to share stories from the past. It currently houses a 300-square-foot exhibition, “Iowa History 101,” with artifacts from the society’s collection.
The mobile museum will offer free self-guided tours on Main Street at these times:
- June 13, 2-5 p.m.
June 14-15, 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Artifacts include:
- Miner’s cap worn by Carl Coghlan, a Marion County coal miner.
- 1917 prototype of the state flag designed by Dixie Cornell Gebhardt of Knoxville.
- Pen Gov. William Harding used to ratify the 19th Amendment, giving women the right to vote.
- Basketball jersey Lynne Lorenzen wore during her glory days at Ventura High School.
- Olympic medal from sprinter Natasha Kaiser-Brown of Des Moines.
- Patch from a spacesuit worn by astronaut Peggy Whitson of Beaconsfield.
Mike Wolfe, the creator and star of the television series “American Pickers,” lent his voice and video talents to the exhibition’s multimedia elements.
