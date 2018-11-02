WAVERLY — Vicki Edelnant and Norma Caquelin will review what musical theater teaches about history at Wartburg College’s next Keep on Learning community education series, beginning Thursday.
Edelnant, retired director of Wartburg’s Pathways Center, and Caquelin, a former Waterloo high school teacher, also will delve into the accuracy of the history lessons one learns from musical theater during “U.S. History on the Musical Stage.”
Classes continue Nov. 15 and 29 and Dec. 6 in the Heritage Room of Saemann Student Center. Coffee will be served at 9 a.m., followed by the class from 9:30 to 11:30 a.m. Parking is available near Saemann Student Center for those entering campus via Wartburg Boulevard.
Pre-registration is not required. The first class of each session is free; a $35 fee due at the second class covers the rest of the sessions.
Other topics offered in the series will include “Surviving the Extremes” in January, “The Vietnam War” in February, “To Your Good Health” in March and “And That Changed Everything” in April.
For more information, call (319) 352-8491, email alumni@wartburg.edu or go to www.wartburg.edu/kol.
