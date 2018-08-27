WATERLOO — The Cedar Valley Historical Society will begins its 2018-2019 season of programs highlighting local history Sept. 25 at the Grout Museum.
Steve Volz will give a history of Palace Clothiers.
Also on the schedule:
- Oct. 23 — Rick Young, history of Young Coal & Lumber Co.
- Nov. 27 — Heidi Tietz, history of Peterson and Tietz Florists.
- Jan. 22, 2019 — Orrin Miller, history of early Waterloo foundries.
- Feb. 26, 2019 — Bob Cutsforth, history of the Waterloo Fire Department.
- March 26, 2019 — Ron Steele, history of television news reporting.
- April 23, 2019 — David Marvitz, history of Waterloo photographers.
- May 28, 2019 — Dolly Fortier, history of radio broadcasting in the Cedar Valley.
The monthly programs start at 7 p.m. on the fourth Tuesday of the month, September through May (except December), at the Grout Museum of History and Science, 503 South St. All programs are open to the public.
Program admission is $3 for adults and $2 for children. Refreshments are served immediately following each program.
The Cedar Valley Historical Society was founded and originally chartered in 1967 to preserve and perpetuate an interest in state and local history.
Persons interested in becoming members should contact Craig Bravender at Craig.Bravender@uni.edu.
