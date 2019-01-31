CEDAR FALLS — A new winter festival happening Saturday will take advantage of the cold weather hitting the Cedar Valley.
The Ice Harvest Festival will take place on the north shore of Big Woods Lake, 1501 E. Lake St. The first-time event is free and will include two ice-harvesting sessions from 10 a.m. to noon and 1 to 3 p.m.
“Cedar Falls Historical Society is a sponsor here and we’re doing it to promote all of our museums, but especially the ice house,” said David Welter, one of the event’s organizers. He noted, though, that Big Woods Lake was chosen for the event because it is a safer location than the Cedar River downtown near the Ice House Museum.
Attendees will be invited to watch as members of the Amish community from the Fairbank area demonstrate ice cutting on the lake. They still harvest ice as a way to keep food cold.
In addition, “we’ll have a bunch of kid-friendly activities,” said Welter, such as ice-carving demonstrations and science, technology, engineering and mathematics activities. A raffle will be held, and concessions will be for sale. He promised “plenty to eat and warm fluids to drink, so we should be in good shape.”
For those who do get too cold, a heated cabin will be available where people can stop in to warm up. The alternate date for this event is a week later on Feb. 9.
Sponsors include Thrivent Financial, Western Home Communities and Witham Auto Centers. In-kind donations also are being given by Hy-Vee, Randall’s Stop ’N Shop Catering and the Amish families involved. Donations are appreciated, and proceeds will benefit the Ice House Museum.
Learn more at the Cedar Falls Historical Society website http://www.cfhistory.org.
