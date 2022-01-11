Historic Preservation Commission accepting award nominations until Feb. 7

WATERLOO -- The Historic Preservation Commission will host its annual awards banquet on May 12 at the Grout Museum, 503 South St.

The commission honors people and/or projects that are making an impact on the city related to historic preservation. Nominations are being accepted now through Feb. 7. Forms are available from the Historic Preservation Commission website at

http://www.cityofwaterlooiowa.com/historicpreservation, or at the office of Community

Planning and Development on the second floor of City Hall.

Return completed form to John Dornoff, Waterloo City Hall, 715 Mulberry St., Waterloo IA, 50703 or email form to john.dornoff@waterloo-ia.org.

