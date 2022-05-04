Historic Preservation Awards event set; RVSP by Thursday

WATERLOO — The Waterloo Historic Preservation Commission will host its 2022 awards ceremony May 12 at the Grout Museum, 503 South St. A social hour will begin at 6 p.m. with the awards ceremony at 6:30 p.m.

Four recipients were chosen by the Historic Preservation Commission to receive recognition this year: David Wadsworth, Wadsworth Construction; the Walnut Neighborhood Association; Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity and JSA Development, the Judge Platt Home.

Wadsworth has been an integral part of the restoration and rehabilitation of several historic buildings within the City of Waterloo. The company specializes in restoring historic windows.

The Walnut Neighborhood Association worked to create a multi-organizational team to bring in new development and restoration of existing homes. Cedar Valley Habitat for Humanity has built new and restored homes to match the existing historic homes throughout the Walnut Neighborhood.

JSA completed the Judge Platt home, the first of four homes in the Walnut Neighborhood to be restored and rehabilitated. JSA signed a development agreement with the city of Waterloo for the project.

There is no cost to attend the banquet; guests are asked to RSVP to John Dornoff at 319-291-4366 or email john.dornoff@waterloo-ia.org no later than Thursday.

