FORT ATKINSON — The 43rd annual Fort Atkinson Rendezvous will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Sept. 28 and 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Sept. 29 on the military post grounds of Fort Atkinson.
Theme this year theme is “Frontier Blades.”
Frontier blades were an essential part of the Army and the early settlers; they included the sword, the bayonet and the bowie knife.
Events include a melodrama, an 1840s military camp, cannon drills, period crafts, a skillet throw and cooking contest, bow shoots and shooting and bullwhip contests.
Admission and parking are free.
The military post of Fort Atkinson was built in the 1840s to protect the Winnebago Indians from hostile members of other tribes.
