WATERLOO -- Kenneth Lyftogt, a retired lecturer from the University of Northern Iowa department of history will be guest speaker at the April 25 Cedar Valley Historical Society meeting.

The meeting starts at 7 p.m. at the Snowden House, 306 Washington St.

He will discuss his book, "Iowa and the Civil War, Vol. III: The Longest Year, 1864-1865," the latest in his three-volume series, published in 2022. Volumes I and II were finalists for the B. F. Shambaugh Award, the highest award presented by the State Historical Society. The first volume received the A. M. Pate Award presented by the Civil War Round Table of Fort Worth, Texas.

At $40 per copy, all three volumes can be purchased at the meeting.

All programs are open to the public. Admission is $3 for adults; $2 for children. Refreshments will be served after the meeting.

New members are welcome. Annual membership dues are $7 for a single; $12 for family. Contact Craig Bravender at (319) 296-3019.

