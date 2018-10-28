WATERLOO — It wasn’t that NaSaun Ketton told people he was LeBron James’ son. It’s just that the Cunningham fifth-grader didn’t necessarily correct them.
Between being mistaken for celebrities and being treated like them — with people stopping Ketton and the other three Waterloo students who traveled to China last week to snap photos with them, and being treated to five-star service while there — the Hip Hop Literacy group came home from Hangzhou feeling like superstars.
Then, they received another homecoming from family and friends Thursday night at Payne Memorial AME Church in Waterloo.
Ketton — along with Hip Hop Literacy students Kyle Kuecker, Darian Bates and Elijah Johnson — faced an uphill battle trying to raise tens of thousands of dollars and acquiring their passports quickly in order to be a part of the International Young People’s Concert Group, part of the Hangzhou Citizens Leisure Festival, last week in Hangzhou, China.
WATERLOO — Twelve-year-old Darian Bates thought going to China this month was a foregone con…
Shuaib Meacham, the program’s co-founder and an associate professor of literacy education at the University of Northern Iowa, made sure the invitation wasn’t an unfulfilled promise in the face of last-minute fundraising and logistical issues.
“Dr. Meacham’s faith added faith to the whole thing,” said co-founder Lamont Muhammad. “This happened in a short amount of time.”
Though tired from their 12-hour flight home — and with their watches saying 9 a.m. Hangzhou time at 8 p.m. Waterloo time — the group seemed grateful to family and friends for awaiting their arrival Thursday with plenty of hot food.
Marc “Lyrikal TMG” Nalls, the DJ and music producer for the group, said they weren’t able to eat the street food because they were advised not to drink or even use tap water while there.
“We kind of started eating McDonald’s and KFC,” Nalls said.
But a translator app helped them talk to people, who were very “hospitable,” said Muhammad.
“We had a couple of guides, anything we wanted — they didn’t make us pay for anything,” he said.
Hip Hop Literacy performed three times at the Concert Group, once at a new development in Hangzhou and another as part of a large fashion show, for five performances total. The kids, partly because they were not Chinese, were mobbed nearly everywhere they performed, Muhammad said.
“It was just crazy — everywhere we went, they wanted to take pictures,” he said. “They were just so nice. ... The kids felt like superstars.”
“People were taking about 100 pictures a day with us, and I didn’t even perform,” Nalls added.
Muhammad thanked the donors and family who helped make the trip possible, and said Hip Hop Literacy was looking for lasting partnerships, as they would be taking this trip and building on it in the future. Already, contacts they made during the China trip could next send the group to Hungary or Thailand — and Muhammad believes that even more strongly now.
“All these other places they’re asking us to go to now — we’re moving forward,” he said. “We can go wherever we want to go now.”
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.