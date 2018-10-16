WATERLOO — Twelve-year-old Darian Bates thought going to China this month was a foregone conclusion; after all, he and the others in the Hip Hop Literacy program were invited in August to perform there.
But an invitation is not a guarantee, and Bates — along with Hip Hop Literacy students Kyle Kuecker, Nas Ketton and Elijah Johnson — faced an uphill battle.
They needed to raise tens of thousands of dollars and acquire passports, in addition to preparing performances for the International Young People’s Concert Group, part of the Hangzhou Citizens Leisure Festival, starting this week in Hangzhou, China. The festival’s aim is “to express the thoughts of young people with the tools of music, art and dance for peace and solidarity around the world,” according to the group’s application.
Shuaib Meacham, the program’s co-founder and an associate professor of literacy education at the University of Northern Iowa, didn’t want the invitation to become another unfulfilled promise. The trip had to happen.
“To do it, I had to have that in my mind,” he said.
And he did.
The kids raised about half of the money before a Courier article Sept. 24 pushed their plight into the spotlight. Since then, they made up the difference thanks to “a big influx” from the UNI College of Education as well as from the McElroy Trust, and donations to their Go Fund Me page, Meacham said.
“We had a lot of people that were like, ‘There’s no way you guys are going to pull this off,’ Hip Hop Literacy co-founder Lamont Muhammad said. “Dr. Meacham just pulled it off. ... It took my faith to a whole new level.”
Visas were acquired Thursday, and plane tickets to Hangzhou were bought Friday for four of the students and several parents and adult mentors.
“When it came, I was so relieved,” Meacham said.
Like the others, Kuecker, 10, has never been overseas, much less halfway across the globe. He and Bates chatted about the different toilets in China, getting the WeChat app so they could talk to family and friends and whether they’d be able to see the Great Wall of China.
“I was happy and excited,” Kuecker said.
“You were crying,” Bates teased him.
“I was not crying — I was like, ‘yesssss,’” Kuecker said.
“I want you to put this,” Bates said, turning serious, to a Courier reporter. “Thank you to everybody that contributed to the China trip for Hip Hop Literacy.”
The kids will perform four times during the festival, strengthening their performance skills as well as their confidence, organizers said. But the trip itself — they leave Wednesday, coming back Oct. 25 — was the real point, Meacham said.
“That’s why I was so insistent,” he said. “When you know what travel can do for you, you can see the possibilities in the rest of your lives.”
