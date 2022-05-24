Hinson to address Republican Women of Black Hawk County

CEDAR FALLS -- Republican Women of Black Hawk County will host U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson at its meeting and luncheon Friday, June 3, at Life Style Inn. Check-in begins at 11 a.m. and lunch will be at 11:15 a.m. with the event concluding around 1 p.m. Reservations for lunch are required by calling (319) 268-0547 by noon Monday, May 30.