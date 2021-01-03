Hinson, Miller-Meeks humbled to be joining U.S. House

CEDAR RAPIDS — Being sworn in Sunday as members of the U.S. House will be a humbling experience, Iowa’s two newly elected congresswomen say.

“I think just mostly I’m humbled and honored and excited,” Marion Republican Ashley Hinson said about being among the 61 freshmen who will be sworn in at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, D.C.

Hinson, a two-term Iowa House member, has known since election night when she defeated Democratic incumbent Abby Finkenauer that she would be in the incoming class of the 117th Congress.

Mariannette Miller-Meeks, an Ottumwa Republican, was packing away Christmas decorations when she learned Wednesday that she would be sworn in, too.

She will be seated provisionally because her six-vote victory in Iowa’s 2nd District is being challenged by Democrat Rita Hart, who has asked the House to investigate and determine the winner of the seat replacing retired Democratic U.S. Rep. Dave Loebsack.

“It’s the first time I’ve truly been able to become excited about the process,” said Miller-Meeks, who resigned her Iowa Senate seat upon learning she would be seated while the fate of the contest is decided.

“It’s very humbling and I think it’s a tremendous responsibility,” Miller-Meeks added.