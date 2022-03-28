 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Hinson announces campaign chairs in all 22 Counties in 2nd Congressional District

  • Updated
Hinson 1

U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson speaks during a town hall meeting at Tama Hall at Hawkeye Community College in Waterloo in February.

 CHRIS ZOELLER, Courier Staff Photographer

MARION -- U.S. Rep. Ashley Hinson has tapped campaign county chairs in all 22 counties in the new 2nd Congressional District, including retired U.S. Army Reserve Maj. Gen. Evan “Curly” Hultman in Black Hawk County. 

Campaign chair in Bremer County is Adam Hoffman. In Buchanan County, it will be Dr. Kendall Kurt.

The county chairs selected include farmers, small business owners, current and former elected leaders, and veterans of wars in Vietnam and World War II.   

